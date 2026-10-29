Juventus, season over in October: Spalletti at the end of the road, no longer in control of the team. Del Piero needed as president

"The Serie A title? Juventus' ambition is always to win." That was John Elkann on 17 August this year. As for the title, by the end of October, Juventus' season is already over. An unwanted record. Juventus still have the Coppa Italia, the Europa League and qualification for next season's Champions League through fourth place to play for. Those goals look fanciful after a disastrous defeat by Genoa, a result so similar to the loss to Lazio ten days ago.
Elkann is right: winning is in Juventus' DNA, and it must remain the ambition of the club, the manager and the team. But Juventus are now light years away from the model of a winning team.