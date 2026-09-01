Born in 2002, Pape Matar Sarr will turn 24 in mid-September. He is Senegalese and has been playing in Europe for several years now, first in France and then in England.





Metz brought him to Europe from Generation Foot in 2020. Sarr developed there and in his first Ligue 1 season he scored three goals in 22 appearances. He featured even more in his second, playing 33 times, with one goal and three assists to his name.





Then came the call from Tottenham in the summer of 2022, where Sarr initially found very little space. Over the following three seasons, though, the young Senegalese became an important player for Spurs in the Premier League and in Europe, including the run that in 2025 led the English side to triumph in the Europa League. There, Pape made 13 appearances and scored two goals.



















