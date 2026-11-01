Juventus respond to criticism and sink Napoli 2-0: Spalletti six points off the Champions League places, Allegri remains eighth in the table

87' Goal - From the edge of the area, Cambiaso cuts the ball back to Boga. Shooting from the same position as Alajbegovic, Boga curls a right-footed effort into the far corner past Meret.

75' Napoli down to 10 - Marianucci clearly steps on Cabal's foot. Sozza shows him a second yellow card, followed by a red.

74' Chance - After Boga finds Koopmeiners, he reaches the byline alone and crosses into the area. Woltemade goes down after contact with Olivera.

70' Goal - Alajbegovic scores a stunner! Zhegrova breaks through Napoli's press and surges forward before laying the ball off to the Bosnian playmaker on the right of centre. Alajbegovic doesn't hesitate, smashing an angled shot against the post to Meret's left and in.

58' What a mistake! Lucumì falls under pressure from Politano and, as he slides, sends a weak ball back towards Vicario. The Napoli winger pounces, but Vicario rushes out and gets there just ahead of him to win the ball cleanly.

45+2' Chance - This time Meret makes a superb save. Alajbegovic takes matters into his own hands just inside the edge of the area and shoots across goal, but the alert Napoli goalkeeper dives to his left to keep it out.

31' Chance - At the other end, Kolo Muani reaches the byline and sends a high cut-back to Alajbegovic. With no one around him, Alajbegovic sets himself but sends his right-footed shot just over.

30' Chance - Anguissa wins the ball back and plays it to Politano, whose cross finds Lang in the middle. With the goal at his mercy, Lang shoots over.

28' Off the post - A cross from the right ricochets off Cabal's body and strikes the post to Meret's right. As play continues, Cabal falls in the area and appeals for a penalty after contact with Olivera.

16' Chance - From Koopmeiners' corner, Lucumì connects with his knee in the middle of the area and sends the ball just over.

11' Koopmeiners risks a red card - Koopmeiners catches Anguissa first on the calf and then on the ankle while trying to take the ball from him. Sozza doesn't even show a yellow card, but Napoli want a red (READ THE REFEREEING ANALYSIS HERE)

7' Chance - Napoli create the first real chance after sustained pressure down the right leads to a cross from Politano. Lucca gets into a good position in the middle of the area under pressure from Bremer and heads towards goal, but Vicario makes a superb save to turn the ball behind for a corner.

0' Kick-off is at 20.45 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE