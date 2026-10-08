From surplus to a loan move, then to becoming indispensable, before renewing his current deal, which runs until 2029. That is Nico Gonzalez's path at Juventus, with the Argentine, born in 1998, now close to finalising a contract renewal. Romeo Agresti reported it on Twitter.





Nico Gonzalez joined Juventus in the summer of 2024 thanks to Cristiano Giuntoli in a deal worth 33 million in total between the loan, obligation to buy and bonuses. During the 2024-25 season, Nico Gonzalez split his time between the pitch and the bench in the campaign that brought the change from Thiago Motta to Igor Tudor and Champions League qualification on the final day. The former Fiorentina man made 38 appearances and scored 5 goals that season, before the loan to Atletico Madrid decided by Damien Comolli. At the Colchoneros, under Diego Simeone, Nico had a good season, making 37 appearances and scoring 5 goals, before going on to play an excellent World Cup with Argentina.