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cm nico gonzalez juventus
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus, Nico Gonzalez contract renewal on the way: the length and figures of the new deal

Juventus
N. Gonzalez
Transfers
Serie A

The Argentinian, from surplus to requirements and out on loan to an indispensable player for Spalletti

From surplus to a loan move, then to becoming indispensable, before renewing his current deal, which runs until 2029. That is Nico Gonzalez's path at Juventus, with the Argentine, born in 1998, now close to finalising a contract renewal. Romeo Agresti reported it on Twitter.


Nico Gonzalez joined Juventus in the summer of 2024 thanks to Cristiano Giuntoli in a deal worth 33 million in total between the loan, obligation to buy and bonuses. During the 2024-25 season, Nico Gonzalez split his time between the pitch and the bench in the campaign that brought the change from Thiago Motta to Igor Tudor and Champions League qualification on the final day. The former Fiorentina man made 38 appearances and scored 5 goals that season, before the loan to Atletico Madrid decided by Damien Comolli. At the Colchoneros, under Diego Simeone, Nico had a good season, making 37 appearances and scoring 5 goals, before going on to play an excellent World Cup with Argentina.

  • The new contract

    This summer, after a move to Atletico stalled when Juventus demanded at least €30 million for a permanent transfer, Gonzalez returned to Continassa with Luciano Spalletti's approval. In a matter of weeks, the No 31 has made his mark with goals and, above all, a winning personality that few others seem to have in the current Juventus side. Enough to earn a starting spot and an imminent contract renewal.


    The new deal should run until 2030, with his salary rising from the current €3.6 million per season to at least €4 million (like McKennie and Locatelli), with the possibility of reaching €4.5 million (like Douglas Luiz and Koopmeiners).



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