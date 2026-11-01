Juventus-Napoli is more than a historic fixture in Italian football. The match is full of connections, particularly between managers Luciano Spalletti and Massimiliano Allegri. Both clubs go into it nine points behind Como, making the three points crucial to their pursuit of a Champions League place.

Alongside the two clubs, the great pressure falls on the third team on the pitch: the refereeing team. Refereeing appointments chief Orsato has chosen Sozza to referee the match. Here are the most contentious refereeing incidents in our review.