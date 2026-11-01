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FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-NAPOLIAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
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Juventus-Napoli, refereeing decisions: Should Koopmeiners have been sent off? Marelli: “High contact, but the foot slips away quickly.” Woltemade and Cabal appeal for a penalty. Marianucci sent off

Juventus vs SSC Napoli
Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A

The refereeing incidents in the match that rounds off Sunday’s Serie A matchday 10 action

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Juventus-Napoli is more than a historic fixture in Italian football. The match is full of connections, particularly between managers Luciano Spalletti and Massimiliano Allegri. Both clubs go into it nine points behind Como, making the three points crucial to their pursuit of a Champions League place.

Alongside the two clubs, the great pressure falls on the third team on the pitch: the refereeing team. Refereeing appointments chief Orsato has chosen Sozza to referee the match. Here are the most contentious refereeing incidents in our review.

  • Juventus v Napoli: the full refereeing appointments

    Juventus v Napoli Sunday at 20.45

    Sozza

    Imperiale and Colarossi

    Fourth official:     Doveri

    VAR:     Meraviglia

    Assistant VAR:       Gariglio

  • 75' Marianucci sent off

    Marianucci arrives late and clearly steps on Cabal's foot. Sozza shows him a yellow card, his second, and sends him off.

  • 73' Woltemade appeals for a penalty

    Juventus launch another direct attack. Koopmeiners reaches the byline and crosses into the middle of the penalty area, where Woltemade goes down after contact with Olivera: "I agree with Giaccherini, there is very little in it. An arm is placed on him, but there is no holding. Not enough to award a penalty."

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  • 28' Cabal appeals for a penalty

    Shortly after Cabal inadvertently hits the post, the defender rushes to get the ball. Olivera, watching the ball rather than Cabal, accidentally brings him down by stepping on the back of his boot. Sozza lets play continue, and the VAR check confirms the on-field decision.

    Marelli: "It resembles the contact on Da Cunha in Torino-Como, with one difference. The Como midfielder was caught squarely on the ankle; in this case, Cabal was only clipped, and I agree with VAR's decision not to intervene over contact that was not decisive."

  • 23' Lucumì risks a red card

    Lucumì catches Lucca with his knee at neck height in another borderline challenge, stopping him with a foul. Sozza lets him off without a second card, deeming it a genuine coming together in play.

  • 21' Lucumì booked

    This time, the yellow card is fully justified. Lucumì stops Lucca on the counter-attack. A textbook booking.

  • 17' Generous yellow card for Douglas Luiz

    Sozza takes no action over the challenge on Koopmeiners, then shows Douglas Luiz the match's first yellow card for a foul on Rafa Marin. It's a genuine challenge, though, and a harsh booking.

  • Marelli’s analysis: “The foot slides towards the ankle”

    Refereeing analyst Luca Marelli commented: "From the footage we have seen, Koopmeiners should have been shown a yellow card. The contact is very high on the calf, halfway between the calf and the ankle. Let’s see what they say on VAR, although serious foul play is a possibility. The point of contact is very high, but I want to make a fundamental point: the right foot slides off the ankle, so the criteria for a red card are not met."

  • 11' Koopmeiners risks a red card

    Frank Anguissa takes a huge risk as the last man, failing to spot Koopmeiners pressing high up the pitch. The Dutchman challenges him, making contact with Anguissa before the ball, which goes out of play. The replay shows a clear foul, with Koopmeiners' initial point of contact very high. Sozza gives nothing and VAR does not intervene.

  • 10' McKennie risks a yellow card

    Napoli appeal to Sozza after McKennie's challenge stops De Bruyne's break towards Vicario's goal. The referee lets play continue and takes no action. It was a risky challenge.

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