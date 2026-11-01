Next matches JUV Serie A 14:45 NAP Watch

Juventus-Napoli is the second big match to round off Sunday's action in the 10th round of Serie A 2026/2027. Both sides are on 14 points. Luciano Spalletti's Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli sit nine points behind fourth-placed Como, who currently occupy a Champions League spot.

Finding form, De Bruyne and his team-mates head into the match after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Roma and an emphatic 4-1 away win over Monza. Juventus, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat in their last three league matches in Genoa, turning in a performance well short of what Spalletti expects from his players.

Juventus-Napoli

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