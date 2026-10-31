Next matches JUV Serie A 14:45 NAP

Juventus and Napoli meet tomorrow evening at 8.45pm at the Allianz Stadium in the second big match of the 10th round of Serie A 2026/2027. Neither side has made the best of starts, though they are at different points in their respective seasons. The clash will already be decisive.

Having played for both clubs, former defender Fabio Cannavaro spoke to Betsson.Sport ahead of the match. He assessed the duels, the absentees and both teams' strengths and weaknesses, with one thing certain: Juve-Napoli is no ordinary fixture.