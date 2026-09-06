Vicario 5.5: untroubled in the first half, he is only really involved with a few passes out from the back. Milan score with their first shot, Cisse's effort flashing through Kalulu's legs and into the far corner.





Kalulu 5: with Celik offering more on the left, the Frenchman spends most of his time on the right covering. For Cisse's goal, he and Locatelli are caught out by the Rossoneri man's initiative.





Bremer 6: from the opening minutes he makes his physical presence felt against Ramos. In the second half, one intervention is crucial as he stops Milan doubling their lead after a fine Rossoneri counter-attack.





Lucumì 6: alongside Bremer, he shares the task of marking Milan's lone striker Ramos. He starts the second half with a huge mistake that could have caused danger, but recovers well.





Celik 5.5: he makes his presence felt going forward early on, often getting the better of Moreira in their duel. As the game wears on he fades, focusing on containing and laying the ball off for team-mates without pushing forward any more (from the 89th minute Gatti 7: comes on as an auxiliary centre-forward and heads home the equaliser deep into stoppage time)





Locatelli 5.5: perhaps mindful of one too many mistakes last season, he almost looks afraid of getting things wrong. He rushes a few passes and twice thumps it long upfield without looking. For Cisse's goal, he and Kalulu are caught out by the Rossoneri man's initiative





Douglas Luiz 6: with his measured tempo he keeps his passing accurate and tries to take as few risks as possible. He does well to set up Conceicao towards the end of the first half, but the Portuguese sees his effort saved. He keeps the ball moving smoothly after the break too, looking above all for Conceicao, but he struggles more when Juventus are without it until he is substituted (from the 75th minute Woltemade 6.5: he uses his height and physical presence, wins a good free-kick and from that move gets a left-footed chance, but the shot is high and wide)





Conceicao 6.5: he first threatens midway through the first half with a left-footed effort that forces Maignan into a save. He goes again towards the end of the half, but Maignan denies him from a good position after a Douglas Luiz assist. Early in the second half, after a fine transition, he hits the post with a low left-footed shot from outside the box. He is Juventus' liveliest player after the break, but Spalletti takes him off late on perhaps because of a slight physical drop-off (from the 89th minute Zhegrova: n/a)





Nico Gonzalez 6: he tries his luck with a fine individual dribble that ends in a left-footed shot from outside the box, saved by Maignan. Very mobile, he roams across the entire attack, starting as a support striker and moving mainly to the left, or bursting forward from midfield with sharp vertical runs. He struggles more in the second half and finds neither shots nor vertical passes (from the 65th minute Koopmeiners 6.5: he comes on and sits in front of the defence when Douglas Luiz goes off, and his assist for Gatti's goal is excellent)





Alajbegovic 6: he has the first chance after a minute and wastes it, firing over with his right foot from 20 metres after making the most of a Rossoneri defensive error. Lively in tight spaces, he drifts from left to right, with one touch drawing applause. He fades badly in the second half and is eventually substituted (from the 65th minute Boga 6: he tries to add some spark, but without success, against a Gila who is difficult to get past. He has a go in stoppage time with a shot saved by Maignan)





Kolo Muani 5: he starts by seeing very little of the ball in attack and loses one in Juventus' attacking third that could have been costly. His touch is not always precise, including at the start of the second half, when he also tries an ambitious backheel dribble from a fine ball played to him by Conceicao. The second half follows much the same pattern.





Manager Spalletti 6: he sets the game up well and his team create more chances in the first half. After an even start to the second half, he waits a little too long to make changes, right up until the goal they concede. The late substitutions earn him the equaliser.



















