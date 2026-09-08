Juventus, midfield in pieces: the free-agent market and the Owusu solution, the little Davids who came through at Vinovo

The question now is whether Juventus might look to the free-agent market in these hours, where there are plenty of options, some of them especially intriguing.





For example, the free-agent midfielders include Marcelo Brozović, formerly of Inter and now available after the end of his spell with Al-Nassr. Another profile still on the market is Ismael Bennacer, formerly of AC Milan. Also still without a club are the Portuguese Renato Sanches and former Juventus man Roberto Pereyra.