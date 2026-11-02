The day after their win over Napoli, Juventus received fairly reassuring news from the treatment room. Weston McKennie, substituted at the end of the first half, has suffered muscle fatigue and will need a couple of days' rest. Juventus will assess the American midfielder day by day, but his availability for Thursday's away match against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands is highly doubtful. Luciano Spalletti hopes to have him back for Sunday's away match against Fiorentina, though the midfielder may not return until after the international break.
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Juventus: McKennie suffers muscle fatigue. The condition of Alajbegovic and Cabal
Next matches
Alajbegovic and Cabal are doing well
Good news for Kerim Alajbegovic and Juan Cabal: Alajbegovic went off yesterday with a slight knock to the knee, while Cabal went off with cramps. Neither is a cause for concern, and both are available to Spalletti as usual ahead of the upcoming fixtures.
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