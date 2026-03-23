Manuel Locatelli speaks out again. The Juventus player has broken his silence following the unfortunate match against Sassuolo, during which he missed a penalty that could have secured three points for the Bianconeri. Now part of the national squad, the midfielder posted a message on his social media channels in which he took responsibility, admitted his mistake and explained how he is now fully focused on achieving the World Cup objective with the Azzurri.
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Juventus’ Locatelli speaks after missing a penalty: “I know what’s expected of me; I have to bounce back from this mistake. Now let’s win the World Cup with the national team”
"I am fully aware of my responsibilities and I know that the only way to respond to a mistake is to work even harder. We
now have a World Cup to win and we will give it our all to achieve that. Stay focused and united! Come on, Azzurri!", was the message the Juventus midfielder wanted to convey to his followers.
An admission of responsibility – given the mistake made against Sassuolo – and at the same time a call to turn the page and, through hard work, achieve the biggest goal: qualification for the upcoming World Cup to be held between June and July in the United States, Mexico and Canada. In short, if the need arises, Locatelli could step up to the spot against Northern Ireland to convert a potential penalty, just as he did in the closing stages of last season when, with a penalty away at Venezia, he led his side into the Champions League.
The decision to have Locatelli take the penalty in the closing stages of the match against the Neroverdi had been quite a difficult one. As the designated penalty-taker, the midfielder had asserted his authority despite Yildiz and Vlahovic stepping up to the spot. The two strikers had even taken the ball to take the kick but had been persuaded to step aside by the captain himself, who, with Spalletti’s backing, had taken responsibility. From the penalty spot, however, he was hypnotised by Muric.
The 28-year-old, who captains Juventus and is a regular starter for both the Bianconeri and the Azzurri, is enjoying an excellent season. Spalletti’s arrival has put him back at the heart of the Old Lady’s play, for whom he has already made 39 appearances this season, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. It has been a season in which he has re-established himself, and one that could soon earn Locatelli a contract extension until 2030, with his wages rising to over €4 million.
Manager Gattuso spoke about the midfielder at a press conference, reaffirming his faith in him despite his recent penalty miss – incidentally, not the first for Juventus, who have seen David, Yildiz and Locatelli himself miss three consecutive penalties. “Locatelli is doing very well. He’s a lad who’s playing with great physical and technical qualities. I’m pleased because he’s a player who has rediscovered his form and has a lot of confidence. He can be a huge help to us,” said the manager, offering further proof of his esteem at a difficult time. But, with the league season on hold for a couple of weeks, as Locatelli himself reiterated, the focus must now be solely on the World Cup play-offs – a fixture we cannot afford to get wrong.