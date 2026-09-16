"Kolo Muani? I know Randal well and I know he's someone who works hard. He knows he hasn't managed to score, but I know better than anyone that once he starts scoring he will be a huge help to us. I have no doubts he will have a great season".





"Personally, I have objectives that for now I'll keep to myself. Maybe I'll talk about them later in the season, but I know I'm still far from my limits and I want to keep improving".





"For me, it's wrong to think one competition is easier than another when it comes to achieving success: the Europa League is a different competition and we'll face strong teams. It's our path and we have to take it on fully. Zhegrova or Conceiçao? They have different qualities, but they both attack very well, and it's up to me to adapt to their movement to help them in attacking moves. For me it does not change very much between the two".





"I've been playing with Koop for quite a while now. He's someone you can talk and joke with, very calm. He works hard on the pitch, has both physical and technical qualities, and a left foot that delivers good balls. He will give his best for us".







