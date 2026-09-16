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Juventus v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Kalulu: "Kolo Muani will have a great season. Conceicao or Zhegrova? It doesn’t make much difference to me"

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen
Juventus
NEC Nijmegen
Europa League

The French defender speaks on the eve of their Europa League debut

Pierre Kalulu, a defender for Juventus, spoke at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow's Europa League league phase opener against NEC Nijmegen, scheduled for 9pm at the Allianz Stadium.


"The defeat against Sassuolo? For us, the only match that matters is the next one," the French defender said, as reported by Gazzetta.it, "because it is only the future that we can affect. We have reviewed the match and we are aware that we have to learn from our mistakes. We know that NEC attack a lot, so we have to be careful."


"I know Randal well and I know he is someone who is working hard. He knows he has not managed to score, but I am the first to know that when he starts scoring he will be a great help to us. I have no doubt that he will have a great season."


  • "Kolo Muani? I know Randal well and I know he's someone who works hard. He knows he hasn't managed to score, but I know better than anyone that once he starts scoring he will be a huge help to us. I have no doubts he will have a great season".


    "Personally, I have objectives that for now I'll keep to myself. Maybe I'll talk about them later in the season, but I know I'm still far from my limits and I want to keep improving".


    "For me, it's wrong to think one competition is easier than another when it comes to achieving success: the Europa League is a different competition and we'll face strong teams. It's our path and we have to take it on fully. Zhegrova or Conceiçao? They have different qualities, but they both attack very well, and it's up to me to adapt to their movement to help them in attacking moves. For me it does not change very much between the two".


    "I've been playing with Koop for quite a while now. He's someone you can talk and joke with, very calm. He works hard on the pitch, has both physical and technical qualities, and a left foot that delivers good balls. He will give his best for us".



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Europa League
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Juventus
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NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC