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Kenan Yildiz Juventus DESKTOPGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus injury room: surgery for Yildiz, medicals for Thuram and Ekhator, assessment for McKennie

Juventus
K. Yildiz
K. Thuram-Ulien

Crucial day for the Juventus treatment room

Juventus face a crucial day over the injury situations involving Kenan Yildiz and Khephren Thuram, with both unavailable to Luciano Spalletti for the upcoming matches.


YILDIZ

Yildiz has flown to Germany after suffering a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. Today, the No 10 will undergo surgery at a Bavarian clinic to fix the problem that first emerged away to Frosinone on the opening matchday. The Turkish 2005-born forward is expected to be out for between two and a half and three months.

  • Thuram

    Khephren Thuram, meanwhile, is due in Lyon later today for a specialist examination with Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet. The renowned specialist, who previously operated on Bremer and Gatti, will assess the patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee. The French midfielder hopes to avoid surgery, which would keep him off the pitch for a prolonged spell.



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  • Ekhator and McKennie

    Back in Turin, Jeff Ekhator underwent medical tests as he deals with a muscle problem. Weston McKennie will also be assessed after missing Saturday's win against Parma because of muscle fatigue.




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