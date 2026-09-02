Juventus have wrapped up a fireworks-filled transfer window, packed with twists. The result is a squad with a few more options, still with some gaps and, above all, still with plenty of question marks.





Start at the beginning. The first twist came between the end of last season and the start of the transfer window, when another boardroom upheaval hit. Comolli and Modesto went out, Carnevali and Massara came in. The new management effectively arrived with the game already under way because top clubs start planning the summer transfer window in winter. They then tried to repair the damage caused by the previous administrations while working within the limits of the Uefa settlement agreement. The verdict on Carnevali and Massara is positive, even if a proper judgement will have to wait for the winter transfer window and, above all, next summer's, as well as of course the outcome of the season that has just begun. Unlike Giuntoli, who in his first summer at Juventus only brought in Weah, a deal, moreover, handled by Manna, Carnevali and Massara were hugely active, completing 11 arrivals, including players returning from loan, and 12 departures, including expired contracts.