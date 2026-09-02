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CM Juventus Inside Spalletti 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus improved by the transfer market, but with three big unknowns, including Spalletti: he must return to being the one from Napoli, not the one from Italy

Juventus
FEATURES
Opinion
L. Spalletti

For Juventus, a transfer window with many arrivals and many departures has come to an end: from now on, the manager's work will be decisive

Juventus have wrapped up a fireworks-filled transfer window, packed with twists. The result is a squad with a few more options, still with some gaps and, above all, still with plenty of question marks.


Start at the beginning. The first twist came between the end of last season and the start of the transfer window, when another boardroom upheaval hit. Comolli and Modesto went out, Carnevali and Massara came in. The new management effectively arrived with the game already under way because top clubs start planning the summer transfer window in winter. They then tried to repair the damage caused by the previous administrations while working within the limits of the Uefa settlement agreement. The verdict on Carnevali and Massara is positive, even if a proper judgement will have to wait for the winter transfer window and, above all, next summer's, as well as of course the outcome of the season that has just begun. Unlike Giuntoli, who in his first summer at Juventus only brought in Weah, a deal, moreover, handled by Manna, Carnevali and Massara were hugely active, completing 11 arrivals, including players returning from loan, and 12 departures, including expired contracts.

  • The crucial turning points

    Juventus' transfer market has gone through a series of key turning points: the confirmation of Spalletti despite the failure to qualify for the Champions League, with the coach having signed a renewal until 2028 with Comolli in April, while Carnevali, who arrived in June, approved the decision to continue with Spalletti; the illusion of being able to target big players vanished because of missing out on the Champions League with experience and quality such as Alisson, Bernardo Silva and Lewandowski; the decision not to meet Vlahovic's contractual demands and, therefore, to do without him, and here probably with a difference of opinion between the club's hierarchy and the manager, who would have wanted the Serb again; the Kolo Muani saga, pursued for a year, then completed on a permanent deal for a significant fee, and finally needled by Spalletti after a missed chance in the first official match; the goalkeepers saga, with the futile pursuit, as well as Alisson, of Dibu Martinez and Svilar, before turning to Vicario and Grabara; the difficult and disadvantageous loan departures of players coming off a very poor season (Di Gregorio, David and Openda); the surprise names in attack, building to the arrivals of Ekhator, Alajbegovic and Woltemade.


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  • The big doubts

    In short, the transfer window that has just closed (but keep an eye on possible departures in the next few days and hours to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, where the market is still open) has clearly left Juventus stronger in goal, with more quality options in defence (both centrally and out wide, with Lucumì and Celik), and with plenty of quality and options in the attacking midfield area and on the flanks (and Nico Gonzalez's importance was obvious straight away). The biggest doubts remain in the centre of the attack, where both Kolo Muani and Woltemade like to drift, and neither is the classic penalty-box centre-forward that Spalletti likes so much, and above all in midfield, where for years they have lacked a top playmaker and a man capable of guaranteeing both creativity and work rate at the same time. Douglas Luiz's return is a gamble, one that has started on the right foot for now, while Sarr's arrival is a stop-gap solution after the Kessié setback.


  • And the real Spalletti is needed

    There is a sense that much of the outcome of Juventus's season, and therefore how this transfer window will be judged in a few months' time, will depend heavily on Spalletti's work. He must shake off the lingering after-effects of the failure with Italy, which still resurface at times in his statements and decisions, rediscover his best instincts as he did with title-winning Napoli, and on the understanding that will, or will not, develop between the manager and the directors, between Spalletti's choices and those, in the transfer market, of Carnevali and Massara.

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  • Summary of signings and sales

    SIGNINGS: Nico Gonzalez (f, Atletico Madrid), Douglas Luiz (m, Aston Villa), Rugani (d, Fiorentina), Ekhator (f, Genoa), Celik (d, Roma), Alajbegovic (f, Bayer Leverkusen), Kolo Muani (f, Paris Saint-Germain), Lucumí (d, Bologna), Vicario (g, Tottenham), Grabara (g, Wolfsburg), Sarr (m, Tottenham), Woltemade (f, Newcastle).

    DEPARTURES: Holm (d, Bologna), Vlahovic (f, Besiktas), Kostic (m, PSV), Openda (f, Lyon), Rouhi (d, Carrarese), Pedro Felipe (d, Racing Santander), Adzic (m, Sassuolo), Joao Mario (d, Fiorentina), Arthur (m, contract termination), Di Gregorio (g, Bournemouth), Perin (g, Palermo), Miretti (m, Besiktas), David (f, Atletico Madrid).

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