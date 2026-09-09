Juventus: from Brozovic to Bissouma, there is the squad-list problem for Locatelli’s replacement on a free transfer

This was the last thing they needed. Luciano Spalletti has been dealt another long-term injury blow in the 2026/2027 season and, after the setbacks suffered by Yildiz and Thuram, is now being forced to do without captain ManuelLocatelli for almost five months too.

Locatelli has undergone knee surgery, and his absence leaves a huge hole in a department where Juventus had already found themselves "forced" to rehabilitate Douglas Luiz and keep Teun Koopmeiners too, almost against their will. Now the pair have to be considered virtual first-choice players because the prospects of an immediate free transfer signing are inevitably running into a further regulatory problem.



