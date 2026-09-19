Francisco Conceicao is no longer untouchable at Juventus. Or at least, he is no longer indispensable as he was in 2025-26. That may sound like a paradox, given the Portuguese has still been one of the standout performers at the start of the season, but a string of factors explains it: the return of Nico Gonzalez and the growing importance the Argentine is taking on in Luciano Spalletti's team, the positive impact and unquestionable quality of Kerim Alajbegovic, and the sheer number of wingers in the Juventus squad. Alongside Gonzalez and Alajbegovic, there is also an Edon Zhegrova revived by his brace against Sassuolo, while Kenan Yildiz and Jeremie Boga are still to return.
Juventus, Conceicao must win back his place: he is missing goals, and two Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation
Goals and assists
The former Porto player, born in 2002, is one of the key men in Spalletti's Juventus, but the competition for places has grown and there is no room to rest on his laurels or feel like an undisputed starter. Conceicao must earn space and minutes on the pitch through good performances, which have not been lacking, and through goals, which instead remain his limit. Conceicao does not score much and his output in front of goal since joining Juventus has dropped: 40 appearances and 7 goals in 2024-25, 42 appearances and 4 goals in 2025-26. This year, in 5 matches, the manager's son is still on zero, with the woodwork having denied him a couple of times. Goals are clearly one of the areas in which the No 7 must improve and become more effective, perhaps starting as early as tomorrow's match against Atalanta, because his internal competition are scoring more and, potentially, have more goals in their locker than Chico. Conceicao, though, can make up for it with assists, but there too there is room for improvement: the Portuguese often beats his man, then stops and beats him again. It is one touch too many, giving opposing defences time to pick up his team-mates, whereas a cross straight after the first dribble could catch the opposition more exposed.
The transfer market
The transfer market is also keeping a close eye on Conceicao's current situation, with no shortage of Premier League clubs potentially interested in signing him, from Liverpool to Manchester United. Conceicao, whose Juventus contract expires in 2030, earns €3.8 million net per season and Juventus signed him permanently in 2025 after the initial season on loan, for an investment of €30.4 million. After one year, €6.8 million has been amortised, and another €6.8 million will be amortised during this season. To make a capital gain, if Juventus wanted to sell Conceicao in 2027 they would have to ask for at least €16.8 million. A figure well below the player's value, which according to Juventus stands at €40 million.
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