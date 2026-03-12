Juventus, Conceicao has numbers like Yildiz and more than Leao: he is the most "European" player available to Spalletti

Francisco Chico Conceicao will be the man presenting the league match scheduled for Saturday, which will see Juventus face Udinese away in Friuli. Why is he speaking? Because the Bianconeri club has long adopted a rotation system for its players in pre-match press conferences.

However, there is much more to this choice, given that the Portuguese player is finally having a top impact in his role on the team coached by Luciano Spalletti (who will not be at the press conference), at least in Serie A.

In fact, the former Porto player's performance has literally exploded, reaching the levels of the team's brightest star: Kenan Yildiz.