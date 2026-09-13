Juventus, Bremer: "I’m sorry for Locatelli, but Spalletti is right, there are 25 of us"

Gleison Bremer, Juventus manager, spoke to DAZN before tonight's fourth-round Serie A match against Sassuolo: "We have had a good week, we have trained well. We did everything the manager asked during the week. The match, we know: Sassuolo are a team who play a lot, their forwards have great potential, they are quick, so we have to be careful on the counter-attacks, above all."





On Spalletti's injury and Spalletti's words: "I am sorry for Locatelli because he is a good lad, he cares a lot about Juve, I wish him all the best - reports TuttoJuve.com -. But what the manager said is true, you cannot place responsibility on just one player, we are Juventus and 20-25 players have to feel the responsibility, but above all those of us who are out there on the pitch".