After 11 rounds of league fixtures, defender Gleison Bremer leads Juventus' scoring charts with 3 goals. Winger Edon Zhegrova has 2. Of the four centre-forwards in the Juventus squad, two have scored one goal each (Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade), while the other two have scored none (Jeff Ekhator, who has recently returned from a double injury, and Arek Milik, left out of the squad lists for both Serie A and the Europa League). Those numbers explain Luciano Spalletti's side's seventh place in the table more clearly than any other analysis. The biggest concern is the return from Kolo Muani and Woltemade: 2 goals between them in 11 rounds of league fixtures.
Juventus: Bremer as top scorer is the symbol of their failure in the striker transfer market – all the numbers
Serie A’s 13th-ranked attack
Juventus have scored 15 goals in Serie A: Bremer has 3, Zhegrova has 2, while Douglas Luiz, Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic, Conceicao, Gatti, Koopmeiners, Boga, Nico Gonzalez, McKennie and Woltemade have 1 each. That gives Juventus Serie A's 13th-best attack (Roma lead with 31 goals, followed by Inter with 28 and Lazio with 25). The tally is too low to sustain lofty ambitions, whether Juventus are chasing the Serie A title or Champions League qualification. Even a Europa League or Conference League place is far from guaranteed on those numbers, and Juventus currently sit outside both qualifying places.
In the Europa League, Juventus' attack has fared better, scoring 11 goals in four matches. Kolo Muani and Woltemade have scored four each.
The mitigating circumstances
Injuries are Spalletti's main mitigating factor, particularly those affecting the squad's most gifted player, number 10 Kenan Yildiz, who has played only 69 minutes so far, all on the opening day of the league season. The Juventus manager has also had to contend with injuries to Ekhator, Nico Gonzalez, Conceicao and Boga.
The problems and the solutions
Injuries offer some mitigation, but Juventus' problems in front of goal are structural rather than incidental. They stem from the club's transfer-market decisions over recent windows.
With three directors in three years (Giuntoli, Comolli and Carnevali), Juventus have ended up stockpiling wide forwards without signing a genuine Juventus-calibre centre-forward. Regardless of his numbers, Woltemade is on a straight loan and therefore cannot be part of a long-term project. As for Kolo Muani, his recent positive performances have shown that his play and output improve when he operates as a wide forward or second striker rather than a centre-forward. Spalletti must find a solution between now and January. Above all, the club's management must address the problem in the winter transfer window. If it continues, Juventus will find it very difficult to achieve their objectives this season.
Juventus’ attacking figures in all competitions this season
Centre-forwards
Randal Kolo Muani: 4 goals in 15 appearances (1,146 minutes)
Nick Woltemade: 4 goals in 13 appearances (746 minutes)
Jeff Ekhator: 0 goals in 2 appearances (24 minutes)
Arek Milik: 0 goals in 0 appearances
Attacking wingers
Kenan Yildiz: 0 goals in 1 appearance (69 minutes)
Nico Gonzalez: 2 goals in 9 appearances (473 minutes)
Francisco Conceicao: 1 goal in 9 appearances (526 minutes)
Kerim Alajbegovic: 2 goals in 14 appearances (666 minutes)
Edon Zhegrova: 2 goals in 9 appearances (248 minutes)
Jeremie Boga: 1 goal in 10 appearances (275 minutes)
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