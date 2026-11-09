Juventus have scored 15 goals in Serie A: Bremer has 3, Zhegrova has 2, while Douglas Luiz, Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic, Conceicao, Gatti, Koopmeiners, Boga, Nico Gonzalez, McKennie and Woltemade have 1 each. That gives Juventus Serie A's 13th-best attack (Roma lead with 31 goals, followed by Inter with 28 and Lazio with 25). The tally is too low to sustain lofty ambitions, whether Juventus are chasing the Serie A title or Champions League qualification. Even a Europa League or Conference League place is far from guaranteed on those numbers, and Juventus currently sit outside both qualifying places.

In the Europa League, Juventus' attack has fared better, scoring 11 goals in four matches. Kolo Muani and Woltemade have scored four each.