Spalletti addressed Alajbegovic's place in the 3-5-2 at his pre-match press conference: "How can the Bosnian fit into the rotation in a 3-5-2? That's a fair question, in the sense that the 3-5-2 stems partly from an assessment of the players and, naturally, does not mean forgetting the make-up of our squad. We must not disadvantage those with different attributes, because the smallest of adjustments is enough to turn it into a 3-4-2-1. Everyone can play in the two positions behind the striker. You can do that with Kolo Muani too: he can play in that half-space, either more as an attacking midfielder or more as a wide forward. Alajbegovic is one of those players."





His team can start one way and finish another without a radical change, such as a switch to a back four. Spalletti calls for only "the smallest of adjustments". That makes the players coming off the bench crucial. Spalletti said: "It's possible to change something up front, especially when you consider the five substitutions. The 16 who will play are easy to identify; what matters is how the substitutes play their 20 minutes." The plan is to keep things tight and take no risks at first, then use the bench's technical quality to make the difference late on. De Rossi's Genoa cannot afford that option. De Rossi was Spalletti's "enforcer" at Roma.



