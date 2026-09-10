Juventus, Alajbegović and 10 others: the Bosnian is the only Juventus player with international prospects

Only two Serie A players feature among the 30 candidates for the Ballon d'Or and the nominees for the other awards that France Football will hand out alongside the main prize: Lautaro Martinez, Inter captain, is among the 30, while Kerim Alajbegović is up for the best young player award. On one side stands the Argentine, born in 1997, a Serie A winner, World Cup winner and top scorer. On the other is the young Juventus talent, who has so far only laid the foundations for what could become an important career. No other Juventus player has come close, on performances, to being taken into consideration.





That show of esteem, and the credentials the 2007-born player brought with him to Turin, including his strong performances at the World Cup in a Bosnia shirt, would be enough to make Juventus, and Luciano Spalletti, think about backing Alajbegović without hesitation. Juventus are not unconvinced, starting with Frederic Massara, the club's sporting director.



