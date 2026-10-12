"Juve struggle to score and miss a lot of chances in front of goal, then they always concede. For a big club like Juve, with their DNA, that is something that cannot happen so easily. You have to win at Cagliari. Juve cannot rely on Conceicao and Zhegrova for their attacking moves. They are good, but…".





Sandro Sabatini had told Tacchinardi: "You played with Trezeguet. Sometimes he did not touch the ball either, but he scored goals", and Mauro joked: "Don't be sacrilegious, Sandro. Don't compare Kolo Muani to Trezeguet".



