According to a report in *Sport Bild*, the 44-year-old is being touted as a potential candidate at VfL Wolfsburg to oversee the much-needed overhaul this summer.
Translated by
Just a few weeks after his dismissal: is Lukas Kwasniok set for a spectacular comeback in the Bundesliga?
Dieter Hecking is currently in charge of the Wolves as head coach; however, the 61-year-old was originally brought in merely as a stopgap in the current battle to avoid relegation and has a contract that runs only until the end of the season.
Particularly in the event of relegation to the second Bundesliga, it is highly unlikely that the club will continue with Hecking, although, according to Sport Bild, he could well envisage working in the car-making city beyond the summer.
Should the club be starting afresh in the lower division, Kwasniok would be the preferred option. The 44-year-old is currently without a club, having been sacked as coach of 1. FC Köln in March due to a lack of results. Kwasniok had taken charge of the Effzeh at the start of the season.
Relegation would have drastic financial consequences for Wolfsburg
Alongside the former Paderborn manager, Stefan Leitl (Hertha BSC), Thomas Reis (most recently at Samsunspor) and Christian Schulz (most recently assistant manager at Hannover 96) are being touted as further candidates for the Wolfsburg job. Essentially, the new manager is expected to have a track record that shows promise of success in both the top flight and the second tier.
VfL currently sit second from bottom in the table with just 21 points from 27 games. They have now gone ten competitive matches without a win, their last three points coming in mid-January in a 2-1 victory over FC St. Pauli.
Should Wolfsburg indeed be relegated to the 2. Bundesliga, this would also have massive financial implications. According to Sport Bild, main sponsor VW would pay around 20 per cent less, and the budget for players’ wages would have to be cut by around 40 per cent.