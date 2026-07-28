'Jurgen Klopp will certainly be in the stadiums more often!' - Rudi Voller aims dig at 'too sensitive' Julian Nagelsmann after Germany confirm new head coach

Speaking at the International Coaches' Congress in Mainz, Voller reflected on why Nagelsmann ultimately lost control of the national side.

As quoted by Kicker, Voller acknowledged that while Nagelsmann struggled with stadium visibility and team influence, intense media scrutiny played a major role in his downfall. Voller said: "Jurgen will certainly be in the stadiums more often; that wasn't really Julian's thing. But that's not why Jonathan Tah missed the penalty against Paraguay. In the end, Julian simply no longer had the backing to inspire people. Perhaps he was a bit too sensitive at times, but who isn't as a coach?

"No matter what decision he made, it was interpreted negatively. If he criticised players, he was criticised for it. If he protected players, he was criticised for that too. Sometimes, it was too harsh and simply unfair. To be honest, I underestimated that for a long time; that was my big mistake. I then tried to intervene with the media now and then during the World Cup.

"That's just the lot of a coach in professional football. In the end, you are judged by raw results, and those were disappointing. And you are also judged by the style of play, which wasn't good either. Still, I stand by it: Julian is a top character, a top guy who has already had a great coaching career and still has a great one ahead of him. It won't take long before he's back at it."