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Julian Nagelsmann's strategy with his assistant coach is paying off: Mads Butgereit and the players are delivering
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Uli Hoeneß is right: the German national team still needs to gel.
National team manager Julian Nagelsmann, captain Joshua Kimmich and striker Deniz Undav were satisfied with Germany's 4–0 friendly win over Finland, the penultimate warm-up before the World Cup. Kimmich told ZDF: "We wanted to press high as often as possible, and that led to two goals today (the 2–0 and 4–0). Then we scored from deep defence when Lenny played a through ball to Deniz (the 3–0) and added a goal from a set piece (the 1–0, see below). "We scored from several phases of play," Kimmich noted, and Nagelsmann added, "We also got a counter-attacking goal, which is a welcome change; we showed resilience. The result was good; we kept a clean sheet. We can build on this."
Despite the well-earned praise for the team's goal-scoring variety, Nagelsmann did not forget the first-half spell when his side, as in previous internationals, grew impatient, rushed forward and lost control.
The national coach could still view this tactical lapse after the 4-0 win as positive, "because the lads want to show what they can do", yet he acknowledged that a coach can never condone repeated lapses in tactical discipline. "We need to trust our strengths even more," he said. The side still lacks fine-tuning, automatic movements and consistent tactical discipline.
These kinks can be worked out during tournament preparation, yet Nagelsmann must still settle on a first-choice XI—a point stressed by Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß. Two, possibly three spots remain open: David Raum or Nathaniel Brown at left-back, and Leroy Sané, Lennart Karl or even Maximilian Beier on the right wing. Two goals, an assist and an all-round display that Nagelsmann labelled a "performance with which you never play yourself out of the team" may even prompt the coach to briefly revisit the striking partnership—a debate he had long considered closed.
DFB team: Playing an attacking style should become second nature.
Julian Nagelsmann fielded his youngest ever starting XI against Finland, with an average age of just 26.29 years—fully 0.58 years lower than the side that beat the Netherlands 1–0 in October 2024. Lennart Karl's debut was not the sole factor in the squad's youth movement. The bold, carefree Bayern prospect, at 18 years and 98 days, became the third-youngest DFB starter in history after Youssoufa Moukoko and Uwe Seeler. Two other 22-year-olds, Nathaniel Brown and Aleksandar Pavlovic, plus the slightly older Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, further lowered the average.
More importantly, every youngster delivered. Karl excelled despite the occasional lapses in patience and poise that briefly unsettled the Germans against the outgunned Finns.
Aleksandar Pavlovic, already a first-team mainstay, controlled proceedings; Wirtz, like Musiala, netted a goal to boost his confidence after a testing season in England and his comeback from a long layoff. Brown, meanwhile, showed again that he can offer more creativity than David Raum and, like Joshua Kimmich, drifts inside with purpose; his versatility could give the USA World Cup squad more options than the wing-back and set-piece specialist Raum. In this form, every one of these young talents deserves a starting berth in the final tournament.
A welcome side effect: even when Manuel Neuer (40) returns, the squad's average age will barely rise.
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Nagelsmann's plan with his assistant coach is paying off: Mads Butgereit and the players are delivering.
Germany's 4-0 win over Finland extended their perfect run to eight matches, during which they have scored 26 goals and conceded just six. Eight of those goals have come from set pieces—four of them in the last four games—underlining the side's potency from dead-ball situations.
Back in March, Nagelsmann drafted in his former Hoffenheim assistant, Alfred Schreuder, to the DFB set-up, explaining that he wanted to give set-piece coach Mads Butgereit the space to focus solely on his specialty. The results speak for themselves: Butgereit and the players he coaches are delivering.
Even if the corner routine that led to the opener against Finland—Lennart Karl punishing disorganisation with a quick, short pass to Joshua Kimmich, whose curling cross found Deniz Undav's head—looked more opportunistic than scripted, exploiting such moments requires both individual quality and the kind of training Butgereit provides.
Butgereit has overseen the DFB's set-piece training since 2021, and the team has indeed scored several unusual goals from dead balls in recent years. Yet his tournament record remains poor: Germany failed to score a single set-piece goal at the last two major events. That statistic is overdue for an upgrade.
DFB: The youngest first-team debutants
Venue
Name
Date of first start
Age at first start
1
Youssoufa Moukoko
16 November 2022
17 years, 361 days
2
Uwe Seeler
2 April 1956
18 years, 26 days
3
Lennart Karl
31 May 2026
18 years, 98 days