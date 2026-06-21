Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Bellingham's chip on shoulderGetty
Tom Hindle

Jude Bellingham's 'chip on his shoulder' is bad news for England's World Cup rivals

Analysis
England
J. Bellingham
World Cup
FEATURES
England vs Ghana

Jude Bellingham took it all in after the full-time whistle had blown. He looked up at the stands, an impressive wall of England fans who had travelled 'across the pond' into the boiling metropolis of Dallas, and the supporters were singing. Oasis' 'Wonderwall' filled the air - helped by the acoustics at the indoor Dallas Stadium - and Bellingham allowed a brief smile to flicker across his lips. He had made the difference against Croatia, and he knew it.

Bellingham's second-half goal, created by an excellent pass from Elliot Anderson but finished by a raging run from the Real Madrid midfielder down the right, gave England a 3-2 lead shortly after half-time. There was a talismanic quality to it, as Bellingham showed he was faster, stronger and more driven than his opponents.

That's what Bellingham brings to this England team. The Three Lions have a collection of wonderful individuals, including the Ballon d'Or favourite, Harry Kane. But Bellingham brings a swagger and bravado that suggests he will take over a game at any point. Last Wednesday, for 15 glorious minutes, he did just that.

  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Earning his spot

    Of course, until a couple of days before England opened their 2026 World Cup campaign, it was still unclear whether Bellingham would even be named in the starting line up. Thomas Tuchel had made it abundantly clear that competition between Bellingham and Morgan Rogers was entirely open, and had even selected the Aston Villa man ahead of Birmingham-born Bellingham against Serbia in November.

    Tuchel's clumsy comments regarding his own mother's 'repulsion' towards Bellingham further fanned the flames of a potential rift between the manager and his superstar midfielder, and it was clear post-match in Dallas just how fond Tuchel is of Rogers.

    "The tough, tough decision was to take to say to all the Rogers that he will not start, because he deserves 100 percent to start," he told a press conference.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH22-ENG-CROAFP

    Game of two halves

    Yet Tuchel opted for Bellingham was handed the start, but he and the rest of the England midfield struggled to make things tick through the opening 45 minutes. Despite having more attempts on goal than Croatia, England had less possession in the first half and passed far less accurately than Luka Modric & Co.

    Tuchel said at half-time that he tried to offer some inspiration, and described his team talk as "calm". That, however, seems a fairly unlikely scenario, especially given how assistant manager Anthony Barry's criticised the Three Lions' "complicated and confusing" first half, during which he claimed they became "fearful". If that was the messaging, then it's unlikely Tuchel delivered it in a low-key manner.

    Whatever Tuchel said, it certainly seemed to strike chord - not least with Bellingham. England's third goal was the perfect embodiment of the football Tuchel wants to play, and provided a strong advert for the midfielder that had misfired in the first half. Declan Rice stretched the play to create space for Anderson, who in turn whipped a pass down the line for Bellingham to run onto, stride forward and do the rest.

    England were dominant from there, and Bellingham ran the show. He completed 100% of his dribbles and played three passes into the final third.

    More important, perhaps, was the dirty work. Bellingham tracked back relentlessly and, at one point, when England were losing a shade of momentum, he put in a crunching tackle that brought a quivering stadium back to life.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH22-ENG-CROAFP

    Team player

    It's worth noting, too, that Bellingham played in multiple positions in the second half. When Rice was substituted with what Tuchel described as a 'sort of discomfort', Bellingham dropped into a deeper role alongside Anderson while Rogers came on and took over as the No.10.

    The game got a bit scrappier from there, but Bellingham was up for the fight, while his athleticism really stood out. Yes, Bellingham is technically excellent and more skilful than most midfielders, but things got a bit chaotic, it was his running, physicality and tackling that kept England going.

    "You can rely on Jude in these moments," Tuchel said. "He loves these pressure games, that brings out the best in him. So that’s an easy decision to let him play and to trust him. Also because of the last 16-17 days, how he bought into the idea of team spirit, into the idea of brotherhood."

    That final sentence was perhaps the most telling thing Tuchel said on the subject of Bellingham. It's previously been implied that the 22-year-old's arrogance and drive to win, which can lead to him shouting at teammates, firing up the crowd and criticising referees, does not sit well with some other members of the England squad. On Wednesday, however, Bellingham showcased a controlled aggression, the kind of swagger that Tuchel and England need this summer.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'Don't hold a grudge'

    Bellingham was quizzed by reporters about the stigma surrounding his attitude and style of play in recent months, and it's clear that the ex-Borussia Dortmund man is keen to use this tournament to show the world that the player who challenged for the Ballon d'Or himself in 2024 is still inside him.

    "I think I’ve got a bit of a chip on my shoulder, haven’t I? And you play best when you’re like that," Bellingham said, referencing some reports suggesting he be left out of Tuchel's team. "I think that helps me a lot to find that focus early in the game and to find that intensity.

    "I know it’s part of being a footballer. I don’t hold a grudge against anyone who says bad things about me because sometimes I do deserve it. Today, I think it was nice to try and show people and remind them what I’m about."

  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Challenges to come

    If Bellingham can reproduce his performance from Dallas through the rest of the tournament, then England have a chance to deliver on pre-tournament expectations and make a deep run under Tuchel. Certainly the role he played from an attacking point of view has offered excitement about what is to come over the next four weeks, starting on Tuesday against Ghana before the Three Lions end their group-stage campaign on Saturday when they face Panama.

    Tuchel has some key selection decisions to make, and he suggested before the Croatia match that the Bellingham-Rogers situation was "50-50", meaning there is not a total guarantee that Bellingham keeps his place throughout the tournament if he allows his level of performance to drop.

    "Jude was reliable, and did his best to be a top team player for us," the manager said of Bellingham after Croatia, but that reliability will need to remain, starting in Boston against the Black Stars.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH22-ENG-CROAFP

    Point still to prove

    Tuchel has always taken the approach of not allowing Bellingham to get too comfortable. He might be England's saviour, but Tuchel, it seems, will never fully tell him that - even after watching Bellingham dominate the second half of a crucial World Cup game.

    And that might yet be the route to getting the best out of Bellingham. At Real Madrid, he has always been most effective when he has a point to prove - one only needs to look at his prolific first few months at the club, or big-game performances, for evidence of that fact.

    Does that mean Bellingham's ego might take a hit, or that there might be some awkward interactions if things don't go quite right? Sure. But this is where Bellingham thrives. And if it works for him, it might just work for England, too. His smile on Wednesday said it all.

World Cup
England crest
England
ENG
Ghana crest
Ghana
GHA