The superb solo move that put the Dutch striker on the scoresheet in the 5-0 thrashing of Rosenborg, a dribble on the edge of the box that left two defenders rooted before he took it round the goalkeeper, was the perfect advert for trying to impress Carrick and the Manchester United hierarchy, who last summer invested almost €230 million in Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo. That outlay has inevitably squeezed the space available to the 2001-born forward, and his chances to show his quality have dropped sharply. It got to the point where many believed the door to the transfer market could already reopen for Zirkzee. Last January, Roma made a concrete attempt to try to give Gasperini an important alternative to his fellow Dutchman Malen. But in the end nothing came of it, partly because of Man United’s firm insistence on an obligation to buy.