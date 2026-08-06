Real Madrid are navigating a delicate transition with Jose Mourinho back in the dugout, all while the club confirm an agreement to renew Brazilian star Vinicius Junior's contract.
The Meringues boast an exceptional attacking arsenal. Vinicius, Mbappe, Bellingham and Rodrygo, the latter returning from injury, are joined by newcomer Yan Diomande and Spanish forward Carlos Espi. That firepower raises fundamental questions about defensive balance, because most of these players carry a notable weakness in their defensive commitment.
Mourinho has always leaned on tactical discipline and defensive solidity. Integrating these stars without sacrificing that identity is a major challenge.