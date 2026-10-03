Revealed: Why Jose Mourinho ready to BENCH Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr ahead of crucial El Clasico showdown against Barcelona

The winger's domestic struggles appear deeply linked to a lingering mental hurdle following international heartbreak. During Brazil's recent 4-2 friendly victory over Australia, Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes handed Vinicius an 80th-minute penalty to help lift his spirits, a gesture the Madrid star deeply appreciated.

Following the match, the forward candidly addressed his fragile mindset and thanked his international colleagues for their solidarity.

"Bruno Guimaraes is our penalty taker when Raphinha isn’t playing, and I thought he’d want to take it, but he knows that I need a bit of confidence right now, in this moment," Vinicius explained. "My teammates know I need some confidence now. Losing a World Cup is hard and difficult to accept, and the comeback is never easy."



