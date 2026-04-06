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Jose Mourinho 'one of the first' to call Edoardo Bove after cardiac arrest as Watford star reveals 'unbelievable relationship' with legendary coach
Mourinho's immediate support after tragedy
In an interview with Daily Mail, Bove detailed how Mourinho reached out almost immediately after his terrifying collapse. The 23-year-old, who was a protégé of the Portuguese tactician during their shared time at Roma, suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Fiorentina against Inter over a year ago. Speaking about his former boss, the midfielder stated: "He cares about every player he has trained. Some of them more than others! He wrote to me first but I couldn't answer anyone, so he got the number of my parents. I have an unbelievable relationship with him. Mourinho is a very important person for me and my family."
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A terrifying moment and a long road back
The player looks back on the incident with a sense of perspective that belies his age, despite the harrowing nature of his collapse on the Serie A turf. He admitted that he had no memory of the event itself when he woke up in a hospital bed, eventually being allowed to leave 12 days later.
"The last thing I remember is when I went down," he recalled. "I woke up in hospital without knowing what happened. I thought I'd been in a car accident. Before it happened, I felt like a superhero. They told me I wouldn't play football again. Sometimes I was thinking: 'What am I going to do?'. There were very difficult days where everything was going so bad."
New life with an ICD in England
Because league regulations dictate that Italian clubs are prohibited from fielding players with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), the midfielder was forced to leave his homeland to continue his career. He eventually found a new home at Watford, where the club have provided an attentive medical plan. The Championship side have helped him recapture the form that once saw him dubbed a "sick dog" for his tenacious style.
With eight appearances under his belt since his debut on February 14, he is now completely comfortable with the device that keeps his heart rhythm in check, explaining: "I got a new friend in my body. When you see yourself changed in the mirror it can be painful - but for me it wasn't. I've never been disappointed."
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What next for Watford midfielder?
Having overcome adversity, the Italian is now focused on the remainder of the season. He has made eight appearances for the Hornets in the Championship, scoring one crucial goal deep into stoppage time during a 3-1 victory against Wrexham. After making his first start away at Queens Park Rangers on Friday, he was an unused substitute for the clash against Charlton on Monday.
Watford have five league matches remaining, travelling to face Oxford United on April 11, before hosting Sheffield United on April 18. Subsequent crucial clashes against West Brom, Middlesbrough and Coventry City await.