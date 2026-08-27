The second round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League gets under way on Sunday 30 August with five matches. Al-Akhdoud open proceedings by hosting Al-Faisaly at the Damac Club Stadium in Khamis Mushait, while Neom travel to face Al-Najma at the Education Directorate Stadium in Unaizah.

Newly promoted Al-Ansar host Al-Feiha at their stadium in Medina, while fellow promoted side Al-Ittihad welcome Al-Tadhamon at their stadium in Jeddah. Al-Hilal also host Al-Kholood at their stadium in Riyadh.

Six matches follow on the second day, Monday 31 August. Al-Khaleej host Al-Wehda at their stadium in Sayhat, while Al-Ettifaq host Damac at their stadium in Dammam and Al-Qadsiah travel as heavy visitors to face Al-Riyadh in the Saudi capital.

Al-Taawoun also travel to face Al-Orobah in Al-Jouf on the same day, while Al-Nassr host Al-Jabalain at their stadium in Riyadh. Al-Ahli close out the round when they meet Al-Fateh at their stadium in Jeddah.

One match has been postponed. Title holders Al-Hazm host newly promoted Al-Watan at their stadium in Al-Rass, a fixture that will now be held on Monday 25 January next year.