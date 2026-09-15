Zidane's French revolution! Liverpool rookie Jeremy Jacquet handed shock international call-up

According to L'Equipe, Liverpool central defender Jeremy Jacquet has been pre-selected for the France national team by head coach Zinedine Zidane following a very convincing start to the season with the Reds. The 21-year-old caught the eye once again over the weekend, producing a crucial goal-line clearance that preserved a 0-0 draw against Fulham at Anfield. Jacquet is included in an extended squad alongside several players who have yet to represent Les Bleus at the highest level.

Zidane will officially unveil his first final squad list on September 18 at the FFF headquarters, where all doubts regarding potential new faces will be cleared ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.