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‘Jeremy Doku is pure football’ - Qualities that make Man City winger ‘dangerous’ highlighted by former Belgium international Toby Alderweireld
Doku has delivered on Man City's £55m show of faith
Doku heads into that tournament on the back of a productive season at club level that delivered eight goals and 12 assists across 47 appearances. He savoured Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs as part of a star-studded squad at the Etihad Stadium.
There is the promise of even more to come from the jet-heeled 24-year-old, with each passing campaign seeing more exciting potential unlocked. He will be working under a new coach in Manchester next term as Pep Guardiola has brought a glittering 10-year spell as City boss to a close.
Enzo Maresca is expected to take on the challenge of succeeding a modern day great, and he will find a prominent role for Doku within Premier League and Champions League plans. A £55 million ($74m) deal done with Rennes in 2023 is looking like money well spent.
Doku is already a title winner in England and has taken his collection of international caps to 42. The ‘Golden Generation’ of Belgian talent has started to break up, but new leaders are ready to step up.
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Can Doku become the leader of Belgium's new generation?
Quizzed on whether Doku could become the talismanic leader of that group, ex-Belgium international defender Alderweireld - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with BOYLE Sports - said: “Yes, of course. Some people talk about Jeremy Doku not matching the assists and goals with the biggest players on this planet. But don't forget how dangerous he is.
“Other teams put one, two, or three people close to him, which means space comes somewhere else. Other players profit from that. I think he's our main talisman.
“He's so good, he's so quick, strong. And when he does a dribble and it doesn't work, he will do it again, again, again. So that's his quality. He's not thinking, ‘I did one dribble and I didn't succeed, I will play it back.’ No, he goes again and again. So that's our main player for Belgium, this World Cup. Yeah.”
Is tricky Doku cut from the same cloth as Neymar & Ronaldinho?
Doku could be considered something of a rare breed in the modern game, with there few playmakers to be found nowadays that love nothing more than running at opponents while dipping into an explosive bag of tricks.
Asked if the City forward is cut from the same cloth as iconic Brazilian creators such as Neymar and Ronaldinho, Alderweireld added: “Yeah, and even without looking at assists and goals, he’s a joy to watch.
“People are going to the stadium for him. If people want to see a World Cup match and they see Belgium, they think, okay, let's see Doku again and let's see how we get past people. Yeah, that's nice to see. So I think it's pure football. Doku is pure football.”
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Belgium preparing to open their 2026 World Cup campaign
Belgium - who can still call upon the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku - will get their 2026 World Cup campaign up and running when facing Mohamed Salah and Egypt on Monday.
Doku will be hoping to help them get off to the best possible start, with a role as dark horses now being filled when it comes to the pursuit of major international honours.
Alderweireld was speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with BOYLE Sports 2 Goals Ahead. The early payout offer allows fans to back a team and if they go two goals up at any point during a 90-minute match (e.g 2-0, 3-1, 4-2), BOYLE Sports will immediately settle as a winning bet, no matter the final result. Go to BOYLE Sports for more.