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Jarrod Bowen sends emotional apology to West Ham fans for 'embarrassment & pain' caused by Premier League relegation
Bowen reflects on 'worst night'
Bowen did not hold back in his assessment of West Ham's disastrous campaign, taking to social media to express his regret. The forward, who famously scored the winner in the 2023 Europa Conference League final, admitted that the high of Prague felt like a lifetime ago compared to the despair of dropping into the Championship.
“It’s hard to post something like this when all you’re feeling is embarrassment and pain,” the West Ham captain posted on Instagram. “I could write loads trying to explain where it all went wrong this season, but honestly what you deserve from me is an apology. Winning that trophy in Prague was the best night of my career. Sunday was the worst. We just weren’t good enough. Simple as that. And that’s why the season ended the way it did.”
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Hammers fall short despite final day win
The Hammers secured a 3-0 victory over Leeds United in their final fixture, but it proved to be too little, too late. Results elsewhere went against them as Tottenham Hotspur secured the points necessary to stay ahead, condemning the east London side to the second tier for the first time since 2011.
Despite the toxic atmosphere surrounding the club's hierarchy, Bowen was quick to praise the loyalty of the supporters who stuck by the team during a miserable run of form.
“To the fans, you didn’t let us down once,” Bowen added. “The support home and away never changed, even when things weren’t good enough from us on the pitch. We should have given you more. You deserved more.”
Uncertainty over Nuno's future
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who was drafted in to replace Graham Potter in September, is widely expected to leave his post following the club's demotion.
The Portuguese coach oversaw an improvement in performances, but ultimately failed to drag the team out of the bottom three after inheriting a side sitting in 19th place.
Nuno echoed his captain's sentiments during his post-match duties, admitting the difficulty of the situation. “It’s a moment of deep sadness for all of us at the club,” he explained. “It was a tough day, we had a tough mission, we lost the privilege of deciding our own future.”
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The road back to the top flight
While speculation grows regarding a potential summer exodus of star names, Bowen has insisted that his immediate focus remains on restoring the club to its former status. With a contract that runs until 2030, the England international remains a cornerstone of the project at the London Stadium, regardless of which division they compete in.
“One thing I know about this club is that it has the desire and fight to bounce back from this,” Bowen concluded. “This club belongs in the Premier League and deserves to be back there as soon as possible.”
The Hammers must now navigate a difficult summer of rebuilding as they prepare for the relentless nature of a 46-game Championship season.