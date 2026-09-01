Jamie Carragher claims Manchester City have overtaken Chelsea in the title race after agreeing Enzo Fernandez deal

Carragher further explained that securing the 2022 World Cup winner gives Manchester City a significant edge in their title race against reigning champions Arsenal.

Continuing his analysis on Sky Sports, Carragher added: "Man City look a lot stronger now. I would say they're going to be the biggest challengers to Arsenal right now. It is a really good squad. There's no doubt about that. There's been a lot of turnover. I think losing Rodri was a big thing and I thought it would be really difficult to recover from that, but if you said at the end of last season, they would bring in Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez, you'd say, that's a top midfield. They've paid top dollar for it, so it should be. I think that gives them the greatest chance of being the main challenges and maybe the only team who can really wrestle this title from Arsenal."



