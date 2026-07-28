Jamal Musiala has 'no more excuses' as Bayern Munich legend warns Harry Kane's 'excellent chemistry' with Serge Gnabry puts ex-Chelsea starlet in danger

In his latest Sky Sport column, Matthaus emphasised that the chemistry built between Bayern's attacking pillars poses a real threat to Musiala's starting spot for the upcoming season.

The 65-year-old warned that fierce competition upfront could force the former Chelsea starlet to spend significant time on the bench, stating: "So what's next for Jamal Musiala? Eventually, the serious injury he suffered over a year ago will heal. He needs to finally put it behind him. That's crucial now, otherwise, he'll likely spend a lot of time off the bench due to the stiff competition."