Italy v Northern Ireland and the defeat in Belfast: the national team’s first-ever elimination in World Cup qualifying

The decisive match in Belfast, scheduled for 4 December at Windsor Park, was, however, marred by an unexpected twist: the appointed referee, the Hungarian István Zsolt, was stranded in London due to fog and was unable to reach the stadium. To avoid postponing the match, the teams took to the pitch anyway, with a local referee taking charge. The match was thus formally reclassified as a friendly. In reality, that match had very little in common with a friendly and would go down in history as the ‘Battle of Belfast’ due to the fierce challenges and the hostility of a section of the Northern Irish crowd.

This time, Foni got the starting line-up spot on, bolstering the defence with Corradi and, above all, with Rino Ferrario, the Juventus centre-back nicknamed ‘Mobilia’ and who went down in history as ‘the Lion of Belfast’ for the physical resilience he showed in that match and for having also faced a pitch invasion.

Italy took the lead through Ghiggia, but Cush equalised immediately. In the second half, Montuori made it 2-1 from a Schiaffino assist, before Cush levelled the score again at 2-2. The Azzurri came close to victory in the closing stages with a spectacular shot from Bean that hit the post, whilst Nicolò Carosio’s radiocommentary painted a picture of an extremely tough match, almost spiralling out of control.

“They’re beating up our players,” declared the famous voice of Italian football live on air.

Only Ferrario and Chiappella gave the Northern Irish opponents a taste of their own medicine.

“The atmosphere was electric,” Chiappella would later recall. “I myself was sent off whilst the Irish were targeting goalkeeper Bugatti. Bean hit the post; we could have won. But the match didn’t count towards qualification and it was a pointless draw.”

The final 2-2 score, though of no official value, nevertheless showed a lively and competitive national team. Had it been an official match, the draw would have qualified Italy, given that a few days later the Azzurri comfortably beat Portugal at San Siro (3-0 in the fog with a brace from Gratton and a goal from Pivatelli).

The Group 8 standings now read: Italy top with 4 points, Northern Ireland and Portugal (already eliminated) trailing on 3. Despite the advantage of needing just two points from a possible three, Foni had to contend with some major absences – Gratton, Cervato and Chiappella – and an openly hostile atmosphere. Furthermore, the brawls and hostile atmosphere that had built up during the first match in Belfast would weigh heavily on the decisive match on 15 January 1958.

Accused of being too defensive, the manager opted for bold and risky choices: he brought in two Inter players, Vincenzi and debutant Invernizzi, and, heedless of Northern Ireland’s harsh winter weather, started the Italian-Brazilian Dino Da Costa from the outset. The Azzurri attack appeared brimming with talent but ill-suited to such gruelling physical and climatic conditions. The cold, the rain, a pitch reduced to a quagmire and Zsolt’s strongly home-biased refereeing completed the decidedly adverse picture for the Italian national team.

The Azzurri got off to a poor start and conceded two goals in the first half-hour, scored by McIlroy and Cush. In the second half, Da Costa got his side back into the game by capitalising on a mistake by the opposing goalkeeper, but the sending-off of Ghiggia – the hero of the 1950 ‘Maracanazo’, who was particularly targeted by the opposition – for a reactionary foul, effectively scuppered any chance of a comeback. Down to ten men, the Azzurri were unable to find an equaliser and lost 2-1.

“It was fate,” Chiappella would say. “Cervato and I were injured, and I had to stay in Abano to recover. The manager had to do without the Fiorentina contingent and called up two Inter players to match the Northern Irish physically. At the same time, he fielded three strikers—Ghiggia, Pivatelli and Da Costa—and two attacking midfielders: Montuori and Schiaffino. Good lads, but ill-suited and too fragile for that atmosphere.”

And so the “Belfast defeat” unfolded: Italy, twice world champions, were knocked out of the World Cup finals for the first time; they would watch on TV as Brazil, led by rising star Pelé, won their first World Cup, and would experience one of the most bitter chapters in their footballing history. Northern Ireland, on the other hand, were celebrating, having qualified for Sweden alongside all the other British teams.

MATCH STATISTICS

Belfast (Windsor Park), 15 January 1958, 2.15 pm

NORTHERN IRELAND v ITALY 2-1

Goalscorers: 13’ McIlroy (NIR), 28’ Cush (NIR), 56’ Da Costa (ITA).

NORTHERN IRELAND: Uprichard, Cunningham, McMichael, Danny Banchflower, Jackie Blanchflower, Peacock, Bingham, McIlroy, Simpson, Cush, McParland. Manager: P.D. Doherty.

ITALY: Bugatti (Napoli), Vincenzi (Inter), Corradi (Juventus), Invernizzi (Inter), Ferrario (Juventus), Segato (Fiorentina), Ghiggia (Roma), Schiaffino (Milan), Pivatelli (Bologna), Montuori (Fiorentina), Da Costa (Roma). Federation Technical Committee, coach: A. Foni.

Referee: Zsolt (Hungary).

Attendance: approx. 43,000

Notes: Ghiggia sent off in the 68th minute



