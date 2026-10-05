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Camarda Italien U21Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Italy Under-21 vs Poland Under-21 2-0 LIVE: Ndour doubles the lead, sending the Azzurrini top and through

Italy U21
Italy
Italy U21 vs Poland U21
Poland U21
EURO U21 Qualification

Follow the Azzurrini’s decisive match in the race to qualify for the next Under-21 European Championship.

Everything comes down to one match. Italy Under-21s face Poland Under-21s in the final Group E qualifier for the next European Under-21 Championship.


Silvio Baldini's Azzurrini must win by two goals to qualify directly for the final stage of the tournament, while a one-goal victory would keep them firmly in the hunt to go through as the best runners-up. Any other result would leave Camarda and his team-mates facing the play-offs in November.


Italy U21s - Poland U21s 2-0

Scorers: 16' Koleosho (I), 27' Ndour (I)

  • Goal and key moments

    37' WOODWORK - Liberali is ripping down the right again. He cuts inside onto his left after beating Ede and drives a low shot towards the far post, but Gurgul gets a touch and sends it onto the post.


    27' GOAL - Italy take the corner short and play Liberali in on the byline on the right. He clips a delicate cross into the middle and this time Ndour makes no mistake, powering his header into the corner to make it 2-0.


    16' GOAL - Liberali sparks a fine move down the right, cuts inside onto his left, exchanges a first-time pass with Ahanor and lets fly with a powerful left-footed effort. The defence clear but cannot get it out of the area, and the ball drops to Koleosho, who sets himself well and fires in under the bar for 1-0.


    8' CHANCE - Lubik pulls off another superb save to deny another header. Bartesaghi swings in a cross from the left from around midway inside the opposition half and picks out Pisilli's run into the box. The Roma midfielder places his header well, but the Polish goalkeeper flies across and keeps it out.


    1' CHANCE - Italy carve out the first big chance of the match straight away. Liberali breaks free down the right and crosses into the middle, where Cher Ndour arrives at just the right moment. He climbs and heads at goal, but it is too central and makes Lubik's instinctive save easier. Bartesaghi then lashes a powerful left-footed effort over from the rebound.


    0' Kick-off at 18:15 at the Adriatico stadium in Pescara


    STATISTICS, INFO AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE LIVE BLOG HERE

  • Under-21, Italy-Poland: probable line-ups and the match report

    Italy Under-21s 2-0 Poland Under-21s


    Scorers: 16' Koleosho (I), 27' Ndour (I)


    ITALY (4-3-3): Palmisani; Ahanor, Comuzzo, Chiarodia, Barteasaghi: Pisilli, Faticanti, Ndour; Liberali, Cisse, Koleosho.

    Available: Daffara, Lipani, Calvani, Cherubini, Camarda, Berti, Fini, Moruzzi, Lulli.

    Manager: Baldini.


    POLAND (4-2-3-1): Lubik; Krajewski, Matysik, Ede, Gurgul; Kowalczyk, Oyedele; Drachal, Mazurek, Pienko, Mikolajewski.

    Available: Zych, Drapinski, Matysik, Zewlakow, Mikolajewski, Oyedele, Drachal, Duda.

    Manager: Brzeczek.


    Referee: Badstubner (GER)

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

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