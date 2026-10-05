Everything comes down to one match. Italy Under-21s face Poland Under-21s in the final Group E qualifier for the next European Under-21 Championship.
Silvio Baldini's Azzurrini must win by two goals to qualify directly for the final stage of the tournament, while a one-goal victory would keep them firmly in the hunt to go through as the best runners-up. Any other result would leave Camarda and his team-mates facing the play-offs in November.
Italy U21s - Poland U21s 2-0
Scorers: 16' Koleosho (I), 27' Ndour (I)