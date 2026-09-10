Meanwhile, Alessandro Romano, who holds both Italian and Swiss passports, has given his approval and chosen Italy, but things have slowed down over Nicolò Tresoldi, who holds both Italian and German passports. The 22-year-old Bruges striker spoke with Mancini and firmly gave his approval to switching national teams. In the last few hours, however, after Bruges-Aston Villa 2-3 in the Champions League, in which he scored from the penalty spot, Tresoldi has hesitated and slowed things down, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. The newspaper reports that his new position, relayed to the head coach and Ranieri, who also spoke with his father, is this: Tresoldi feels involved in the Under-21 European Championship qualifiers, dreams of qualifying and playing in it with his team, to whom he is deeply attached, until the end, then it will be discussed again. For now, the procedure with Fifa is on hold.





As for the third player considering a switch after Romano and Tresoldi, that is Udinese defender Matteo Palma, 18, who also has dual Italian and German nationality. The parties are in talks, there is broad approval, the documents are needed and in any case the injury would prevent an immediate call-up for the Nations. But the matter is well under way, according to Gazzetta.