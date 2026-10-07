Italy, towards Belarus. Dragoni: "We are a family, we want the World Cup. We are expecting lots of fans at the Franchi"

"We are ready to make the most of our strengths and our qualities, and there are many of them," Cecilia Salvai said with conviction. One of the mainstays of Andrea Soncin's squad, the Juventus defender has already lifted the Serie A Women's Cup trophy this season and cannot wait to pull on the Italy shirt again, using her experience and leadership to guide the younger players in the group. "I am happy to take on this responsibility," the defender added. "It is up to us veterans to help the manager make the new arrivals understand what it means to be with the national team. We no longer want to be a surprise package, but to establish ourselves as a great team. We have an important target to achieve and we want to do it."