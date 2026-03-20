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Simone Gervasio

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Italy: the squad list for Northern Ireland and Bosnia/Wales: Tonali is in, Bernardeschi is out. Here are the Azzurri who must take us to the World Cup

The manager's selections for the World Cup play-offs.

Rino Gattuso’s squad list for the World Cup play-offs is now official. The manager released the squad on Friday 20 March for the Azzurri’s next two matches: the national team will play in Bergamo on 26 March against Northern Ireland and, should they progress, will face the winner of the Bosnia v Wales tie, this time away from home.


Gattuso has called up 28 players: Tonali is included, having been a doubt due to a muscle problem, whilst Zaccagni, Orsolini and Bernardeschi are absent. Chiesa returns, whilst Vicario and Zaniolo are out. It is Palestra’s first call-up.


Below is the full squad list.

  • THE SQUAD

    Goalkeepers: Elia Caprile (Cagliari), Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City), Alex Meret (Napoli);

    Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Diego Coppola (Paris FC), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Cagliari), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli);

    Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Niccolò Pisilli (Roma), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle);

    Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Liverpool), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Atalanta), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta).

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  • THE CHOICES

    Given the manager’s selections, Italy are likely to stick with a 3-5-2 formation, keeping the 4-4-2 as a potential alternative. Gattuso has called up 28 players: Palestra makes his debut, whilst Vicario, Ricci, Maldini, Bernardeschi, Orsolini and Pellegrini have been left out. Kean, Raspadori, Tonali and Bastoni have been included despite carrying minor injuries.

  • ITALY'S UPCOMING MATCHES

    As mentioned, Italy will face Northern Ireland in the play-off semi-final, with kick-off on Thursday 26 March at 8.45 pm. The Azzurri will play this first leg at home in Bergamo. Should they beat these first opponents, Donnarumma and his teammates would qualify for the away final against Wales or Bosnia, scheduled for Tuesday 31 March at a time yet to be confirmed. Should Italy win both matches, they would therefore qualify for the upcoming World Cup, which will take place this summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada from 11 June to 19 July.

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