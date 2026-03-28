Italy's Under-17s score four against Iceland: the Azzurrini remain unbeaten in the European Championship qualifiers

It was another fine performance for Italy’s Under-17s in their European Championship qualifying campaign. Following Wednesday’s comeback victory over Portugal, coach Massimiliano Favo’s side secured a convincing 4-0 away win against Iceland, with all four goals coming within the first 38 minutes.
Italy now have a perfect record in Group A2 of League A in the second round of qualifiers leading to the European Championship finals (to be held in Estonia between 25 May and 7 June), alongside Romania, who won 1-0 away at Portugal, who sit bottom on zero points alongside Iceland.