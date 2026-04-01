From a sporting perspective, what happened last night in the Bosnia v Italy match is, to all intents and purposes, a tragedy. This marks the third World Cup in a row that we have failed to qualify for; unlike in previous tournaments, the upcoming tournament – to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico (scheduled for 11 June to 19 July) – will feature 48 qualified national teams. And Italy will not be among them. After 2018 and 2022, we must now write off 2026 as well: the Azzurri’s last World Cup match was on 24 June 2014; the last goal was scored by Mario Balotelli. Then, total emptiness. Disappointment, bitterness, anger. Just like last night, when, in his post-match comments, manager Rino Gattuso apologised to an entire nation, and did so with tears in his eyes.
Translated by
Italy knocked out of the World Cup: some are pointing the finger at agents – how much do they earn? Over a billion in the last five years, with Juventus topping the list
HOW MUCH DO AGENTS EARN?
The day after the elimination, it is time for analysis and reflection; Gattuso is even considering resigning despite Gravina’s confidence in him. According to some, sports agents are also in the dock for Italy’s failure; these agents have become increasingly prominent figures in the transfer window, during which they handle players’ moves from one club to another. According to the latest FIGC report, in the 2025 calendar year, agents’ earnings were 33 million higher than the previous year: 299.6 million across Serie A, Serie B and Serie C clubs; this is the highest figure in the last eight years. Over the last five years, clubs have paid out almost 1.3 billion euros.
WHICH CLUBS PAY THE MOST?
Looking at the figures for 2025, Juventus paid the highest agent fees: €32.1 million. Napoli came second with €24.6 million, whilst Milan took the final place on the podium, having spent €22.9 million. The three clubs to have broken the €100 million barrier in total agent fees over the last five years are Juventus (€169.3 million), Inter (€128.5 million) and Roma, which reached €100.2 million. Analysing some figures and looking at data from 2020 to the present, Juventus have paid more than double the agent fees of Milan (78.1) and Napoli (75.9).