Who will face Northern Ireland? Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso sought to clarify matters this morning during the Azzurri’s first press conference, particularly regarding the most challenging issues ahead of Thursday evening’s clash at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo against Michael O’Neill’s side in the play-off semi-final – a match that could mark the first step towards qualification for the World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Several selection dilemmas remain unresolved, particularly in defence. Above all, the team must decide how to approach a potential two-legged tie: whether to risk players who are not at their best straight away, given that there might be no ‘tomorrow’ if they fail to beat Northern Ireland, or to consider resting them now with a view to a possible final against Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina. The manager himself stated: “We’ll approach the first match one way, and the second another. The decisions have been made on this basis.”





Let’s take a look, then, at the line-up for the first match:







