Throughout history, the team's base camps have often symbolised its fortunes at major tournaments. The "Spirit of Spiez" propelled the DFB side to its first title in 1954, while the laid-back charm of Campo Bahia in 2014 helped secure a fourth star on Brazilian soil. In contrast, the former Soviet sanatorium in Watutinki, Russia, in 2018 and the Zulal Wellness Resort in Qatar in 2022—both isolated outposts—had the opposite effect.
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"It was always about the players' wives": When the DFB team tore itself apart at the 1994 World Cup in the USA
This time, the DFB delegation is staying at The Graylyn Estate in Winston-Salem, North Carolina—roughly halfway between New York and Miami, or, as some might put it, in the middle of nowhere. Visually, though, the hotel is impressive: it is modelled on a medieval castle.
TV presenter Laura Wontorra visited the site in advance for a documentary series and was underwhelmed. "I'd put a question mark behind it. It's an interesting choice of accommodation," she said later at a Magenta media event. "I think you can prepare well and stay focused there, but there's absolutely nothing going on around it."
- IMAGO / Laci Perenyi
During the 1994 World Cup, the DFB delegation set up camp just outside Chicago.
This base differs fundamentally from the DFB's 1994 World Cup headquarters in the USA—the only tournament held there to date—a period remembered as a low point in German football. That campaign was marred by Stefan Effenberg's middle finger and a shock quarter-final exit to Bulgaria. The team had stayed at the Golfhotel Oak Brook near Chicago.
National coach Berti Vogts was already under immense pressure before the tournament, much of it stirred up by his predecessor Franz Beckenbauer, who—after the 1990 World Cup triumph and the integration of East German talent—had declared Germany "unbeatable for years to come". Euro 1992, where the DFB side had succumbed to last-minute qualifiers Denmark in the final, only heightened expectations that they would now defend the World Cup crown.
Germany began the tournament at Soldier Field in Chicago, a venue close to the team hotel. Although no matches are scheduled there during this year's World Cup, Chicago remains on the itinerary for nostalgic reasons. On Tuesday the squad flew to Chicago for a training camp and will face hosts the USA in a final warm-up match at Soldier Field on Saturday. In 1994, Germany began with a 1-0 win over Bolivia at the same venue.
- IMAGO / United Archives
Lothar Matthäus: "I don't care what a player's wife says."
Apart from the result, there was little to celebrate at the Oak Brook Golf Hotel. The mood was dampened by sweltering heat and internal disputes as Vogts struggled to keep his undisciplined squad in check. At the heart of the row were the players' wives—or rather, their roles and privileges.
Under the headline "It was always about the players' wives", Andreas Möller later wrote in a column for Die Zeit: "There were many conflicts within the team. The atmosphere was poor. No comparison to the 1990 World Cup. Back then, everything just clicked." In 1994, "some players wanted their wives to be involved in everything. We were wasting time on trivialities back then."
The row had simmered even before the squad arrived: Stefan Effenberg wanted to bring his family to the welcome party, an idea other players flatly rejected. Bodo Illgner's wife Bianca then publicly demanded free food and lodging at the team hotel, prompting Thomas Helmer to snap, "Bodo is number one, not his wife. She needs to accept that once and for all." Captain Lothar Matthäus was typically blunt: "I don't care what a player's wife says."
In the end, wives and children were housed at the nearby Drake Hotel, though Lolita Matthäus reportedly flouted the arrangement on occasion. Today, the question of whether players' partners stay at the team hotel is considered closed. Nevertheless, national coach Julian Nagelsmann plans to allow them access on the days following matches at the upcoming World Cup.
- IMAGO / Laci Perenyi
Following Effenberg's departure, a golf tournament caused a stir.
Back in 1994, Germany drew 1–1 with Spain in their second group match and, after a 3–2 win over South Korea, advanced to the round of 16 as group winners. The players later described the Dallas contest, played in temperatures of around 40 degrees, as frustratingly overshadowed—only in the figurative sense. The match was overshadowed by Stefan Effenberg's infamous lapse in judgment.
After a mixed display, Vogts replaced him midway through the second half. German fans greeted the Tiger's departure with jeers, whereupon he appeared to flash them the middle finger—or so some observers claimed. No video or photographic evidence of the incident has ever surfaced. While several senior players, including Rudi Völler, Jürgen Klinsmann, Matthäus and Illgner, expressed solidarity with Effenberg, Vogts and DFB President Egidius Braun decided to drop him from the squad.
Effenberg seized the chance to extend his stay in the United States with his family. Yet the team hotel in Oak Brook remained anything but calm: on the eve of the round of 16 clash with Belgium, a 1,000-strong golf tournament unfolded on the property, bringing every competitor and their entourages under the same roof. Despite these distractions, the DFB side still saw off Belgium in the last 16, only to stumble sensationally against Bulgaria in the quarter-finals—a madcap voyage through the USA cut short.