The 74-year-old, the oldest ever Czech national team manager, explained: "Even before nominating him, I watched his six-minute cameo – injury time included – in the 1–0 win over Bremen in May. He shaped four key moments and handled each perfectly. I was impressed. Physically, he looked outstanding, and as I know, a German club would never field a player who was not fully fit."

Hlozek promptly repaid that faith in last Sunday's 2-0 friendly win over Kosovo, setting up Tomas Ladra's 12th-minute opener and then netting his first international goal in almost a year with the second strike in the 32nd minute.