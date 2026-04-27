Reports had indicated that El Mala, his brother Malek, his parents and Brighton had reached a verbal agreement over a summer move. However, the club currently sixth in the Premier League ultimately declined to meet 1. FC Köln’s transfer fee demands.

Brighton’s final €35 million bid was deemed insufficient, causing the move to collapse. According to local media, the Bundesliga side was holding out for €50 million, which would make El Mala the club’s record sale. That record is currently held by Anthony Modeste, who fetched €29 million when he joined TJ Tianhai in 2018.

Despite the setback, at least two clubs remain undeterred by Cologne’s valuation: Chelsea FC and Newcastle United are said to be actively pursuing the German U21 international, while Bayern Munich continue to monitor the situation.