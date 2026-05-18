Getty Images
Is Ousmane Dembele in danger of missing Champions League final? Luis Enrique delivers injury update after PSG talisman forced off against Paris FC
Champions League final concern
Dembele left the pitch at the Stade Jean-Bouin prematurely on Sunday, heading straight to the locker room after what appeared to be a thigh issue. With the clash against Arsenal in the Champions League final scheduled for Saturday, May 30, the timing of the injury could not be worse for Luis Enrique’s side.
The 29-year-old was replaced by Portugal international Goncalo Ramos mid-way through the first half against Paris FC after suffering a knock. Dembele has once again been a leading figure for the Parisian side this season, and losing him for the European showpiece would be a significant blow to their hopes of lifting the trophy for the second year running.
- AFP
Luis Enrique remains optimistic
Despite the worrying sight of Dembele limping off, PSG head coach Luis Enrique attempted to downplay the severity of the situation during his post-match press conference. While medical scans are scheduled for Monday to determine the full extent of the damage, the Spaniard suggested that the withdrawal might have been precautionary.
“I think it’s just fatigue,” Luis Enrique told the media. “What we’re saying today is just speculation, but I don’t think it’s anything serious, and there are still two weeks left.”
World Cup implications
The injury is not only a concern for his club but also for the French national team. Dembele has been included in Didier Deschamps' squad for the 2026 World Cup, and any long-term muscle issue could jeopardise his preparations for the tournament. The Ballon d'Or winner is considered a vital part of Les Bleus' attacking arsenal as they look to triumph on the world stage.
The French coaching staff will surely be monitoring the results of Monday’s medical exams with bated breath. For now, the focus remains on the two-week recovery window before the Champions League final, which provides a slim but realistic cushion for the winger to return to full fitness.
- Getty
The countdown to Budapest
Until the official medical report is released by the club, the hierarchy at PSG is keeping calm. They have a 12-day window to get their 29-year-old forward back to full match fitness before the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest. Dembele has recorded 19 goals and 11 assists across 39 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season.