When Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann unveils his official World Cup squad for the USA, Canada and Mexico on Thursday (1pm), Manuel Neuer's name is expected to be on the list. That decision is sure to draw criticism from former Germany international Dietmar Hamann. The outspoken former Germany international regards the imminent return of the 40-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who has been sidelined for two years, as a major "danger," as he made clear in an interview with Absolut Fußball.
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Is Manuel Neuer a "thorn in the side of the team"? Serious allegations against Julian Nagelsmann over his spectacular return ahead of the World Cup
In his view, "picking Neuer could split the squad": "I'm sure there are plenty of players outside Bayern who back Baumann. We can't risk more unrest," the 52-year-old TV pundit stated.
Nagelsmann had repeatedly backed Baumann in recent months, insisting the TSG Hoffenheim shot-stopper would travel to the World Cup as Germany's number one. However, after Neuer delivered a standout performance in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, speculation about a potential return for the goalkeeping icon—who had retired after the home European Championship—has grown.
However, Sport Bild reports that the risk of a split is low. The paper claims that not only key Bayern players have lobbied Nagelsmann to welcome the 40-year-old back, but also several senior international stars who do not play for the record champions.
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Manuel Neuer is poised to return to the DFB setup, and Hamann has taken the opportunity to recall the goalkeeper's costly error against Real Madrid.
Saturday's bombshell, reported by Sky, revealed that Nagelsmann and Neuer had agreed on a tournament return—despite Nagelsmann's assurances to Baumann. Hamann struggles to understand the decision, citing Neuer's checkered recent record with the national team and two high-profile errors in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid.
"He played a key role in us being knocked out early in Russia and Qatar," Hamann railed. "Yes, Neuer has made some good saves this season. But he also made a blunder in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real. We mustn't forget that." He added that he was "far from claiming that he will definitely have an above-average tournament".
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Nagelsmann's wait for ter Stegen proved fruitless, and Max Kruse has now raised a provocative suspicion.
Joining Hamann, former international Max Kruse has strongly criticised Nagelsmann's decision to reinstate Neuer as first-choice goalkeeper and demote Baumann on the eve of the World Cup. "For me, it's an absolute no-go to reopen this can of worms on the final matchday," Kruse said during a Twitch livestream, also voicing a provocative suspicion.
In his view, Nagelsmann had never seriously considered Baumann as the number one for the World Cup; instead, he had been hoping for Marc-Andre ter Stegen's recovery. After Neuer's retirement, Nagelsmann had virtually guaranteed the injury-plagued FC Barcelona goalkeeper a starting spot for the World Cup, but then the tide turned dramatically for the 34-year-old.
First he tore his patellar tendon, then he lost his place in Barca's starting line-up and underwent back surgery. Seeking game time, he moved on loan to Girona in January. After two encouraging outings, though, fresh disaster struck: another serious thigh injury sent him back to the operating table. He has not played since late January and will now miss the World Cup.
"I think Nagelsmann just waited to see if ter Stegen would recover. When that didn't happen, he went back to Neuer," Kruse concluded.
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Urbig and Nübel round out Nagelsmann's four-man goalkeeping contingent for the World Cup.
Although Baumann was dropped from the squad shortly before the World Cup finals, he is reported to have told Nagelsmann of his deep disappointment while also offering to serve as a backup for Neuer, who has once again been injury-prone this season.
Neuer's participation in Saturday's cup final against VfB Stuttgart remains in doubt after he suffered a fresh calf injury during the final Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln; the goalkeeper had already missed time because of three earlier minor calf tears.
Neuer was replaced by Jonas Urbig, who, according to consistent media reports, will also travel to the World Cup, albeit only in the role of training partner. The third spot in the goalkeeping squad is set to go to Alexander Nübel of VfB Stuttgart.