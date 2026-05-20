When Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann unveils his official World Cup squad for the USA, Canada and Mexico on Thursday (1pm), Manuel Neuer's name is expected to be on the list. That decision is sure to draw criticism from former Germany international Dietmar Hamann. The outspoken former Germany international told Absolut Fußball that the 40-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper's return after two years out represents a "major danger".
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Is Manuel Neuer a "divisive figure in the squad"? Serious allegations against Julian Nagelsmann over his spectacular return ahead of the World Cup
In his view, "picking Neuer could split the squad": "I'm fairly certain there are many supporters of Baumann among the non-Bayern players. But we can't afford any more unrest," said the 52-year-old TV pundit.
Nagelsmann had repeatedly backed Baumann, the TSG Hoffenheim shot-stopper, to travel to the World Cup as Germany's number one. However, after Neuer delivered a standout performance in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, speculation about a potential return for the goalkeeper—who had retired after the home European Championship—has grown.
However, Sport Bild claims the risk of a rift is low. According to the magazine, several Bayern stars and key players from other clubs have already lobbied Nagelsmann to welcome the 40-year-old back into the fold.
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Manuel Neuer is poised to return to the DFB setup, and Hamann has reminded observers of his costly error against Real Madrid.
Saturday's bombshell, reported by Sky, revealed that Nagelsmann and Neuer had agreed on a tournament return—despite the coach's earlier assurances to Baumann. Hamann struggles to understand the decision, given Neuer's recent form with the national team and two costly errors in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real.
"He played a key role in us being knocked out early in Russia and Qatar," Hamann railed. "Yes, Neuer has kept good saves this season. But he also made a blunder in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real. We mustn't forget that." He added that he was "far from claiming that he will definitely have an above-average tournament".
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Nagelsmann's wait for ter Stegen proved fruitless, and Max Kruse has now raised a provocative suspicion.
Joining Hamann, former international Max Kruse has strongly criticised Nagelsmann's decision to reinstate Neuer as first-choice goalkeeper and demote Baumann on the eve of the World Cup. "For me, it's an absolute no-go to reopen this can of worms on the final matchday," Kruse said during a Twitch livestream, also voicing a provocative suspicion.
In his view, Nagelsmann had never seriously considered Baumann as his first-choice goalkeeper for the World Cup; instead, he had been banking on Marc-Andre ter Stegen's recovery. After Neuer's retirement, Nagelsmann had virtually guaranteed the injury-prone Barça shot-stopper a World Cup starting berth, but the 34-year-old's fortunes then nosedived.
First he tore his patellar tendon, then he lost his place in Barca's starting line-up and underwent back surgery. Seeking match minutes, he moved on loan to Girona in January. After just two encouraging outings, though, fresh disaster struck: another serious thigh injury sent him back under the knife. He has not played since late January and will now miss the World Cup.
"I think Nagelsmann was just waiting to see if ter Stegen would recover. When that didn't happen, he went back to Neuer," Kruse concluded.
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Urbig and Nübel round out Nagelsmann's quartet of goalkeepers for the World Cup.
Although Baumann was dropped from the squad shortly before the World Cup finals, he is reported to have told Nagelsmann he was deeply disappointed yet still willing to serve as Neuer's backup. The Germany captain remains doubtful for Saturday's cup final against VfB Stuttgart after picking up a fresh calf injury during the Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln. Neuer has already missed several games this season because of three minor calf tears.
Neuer's participation in next Saturday's cup final against VfB Stuttgart remains in doubt after he suffered a fresh calf injury during the final Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln; the goalkeeper had already missed time because of three earlier minor calf tears.
Neuer was replaced by Jonas Urbig, who, according to consistent media reports, will also travel to the World Cup, albeit only in the role of training partner. The third spot in the goalkeeping squad is set to go to Alexander Nübel of VfB Stuttgart.