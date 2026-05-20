In his view, "picking Neuer could split the squad": "I'm fairly certain there are many supporters of Baumann among the non-Bayern players. But we can't afford any more unrest," said the 52-year-old TV pundit.

Nagelsmann had repeatedly backed Baumann, the TSG Hoffenheim shot-stopper, to travel to the World Cup as Germany's number one. However, after Neuer delivered a standout performance in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, speculation about a potential return for the goalkeeper—who had retired after the home European Championship—has grown.

However, Sport Bild claims the risk of a rift is low. According to the magazine, several Bayern stars and key players from other clubs have already lobbied Nagelsmann to welcome the 40-year-old back into the fold.